SWA to complete 1st pass of Irma cleanup

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Social Security recipients will see 2 percent boost in 2018

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

It’s only October, but for exasperated neighbors fed up by post-Irma debris it was like Christmas came early this year.

“It’s nice to have our house looking like the old self again,” says Eri Peguero.

One neighborhood in The Acreage saw debris trucks clear piles that had not only become an eye sore, but also a hazard.

“You couldn’t see,” Peguero says. “When you drive, half the road was taken.”

The Solid Waste Authority says it continues to make inroads on leftover storm debris, with half of the 3 million cubic yards in Palm Beach County cleaned up.

Why does it seem like some areas locally and statewide are being picked up quicker?

SWA says they operate 9 disposal sites in the county they share with several cities.

“Wellington, Boca, Palm Beach Gardens, and Delray have their own debris sites, so they can maybe clean up their communities a little bit faster,” says Willie Puz, a spokesperson for the Solid Waste Authority.

Across the state of Florida, manpower is lacking because of the rash of natural disasters this year.

“Each of those states and each of those communities are vying for the same debris contractors and the same trucks,” Puz says.

For comparison, in the aftermath of Wilma in 2005 SWA certified 1000 debris trucks. This year, only 400.

Puz says it hasn’t slowed down their overall efforts.

“We’re faster almost by 25 to 30 days of those other storms in '04 and '05 in doing a first pass.”

Neighbors say they’re just happy they can enjoy the view again.

“It’s frustrating that it took a long time, but it’s good to see it gone,” Peguero says.

The next challenge looming for residents lies underneath the piles, as the debris has killed off the grass in many yards.

SWA says it will NOT cover re-sodding for your your lawn.