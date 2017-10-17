Raising awareness to fight breast cancer

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Tanzanika Lillard remembers the phone call she got last year that forever changed her life. Breast cancer, stage two.

"But when I got there and got in front of my daughter and I saw the tears coming down her face, it was an instant reminder that this is not it. This is only the beginning," said Lillard.

It was a long road ahead, surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. All worth it. She's now cancer free.

Because of her perseverance, she's among almost a dozen women pictured in a new exhibit in Delray Beach. It's raising awareness about breast cancer, especially in the African American community.

"Actually the incidence of triple negative breast cancer in African American women compared to Caucasian women is three times higher," said Dr. Reshma Mahtani, an oncologist.

Because some do not have access to health care or delay seeing a doctor, the cancer progresses.

"These tumors tend to be diagnosed in younger women, in African American women, they are difficult to treat," she added.

Providing health services improves early detection. The exhibit, Shades of Pink, is a joint effort with The Links, Susan G. Women and the Spady Cultural Heritage Museum. They're hoping the exhibit gets people talking about the need for more help and education.

"So primarily this exhibit is our attempt to convince people to pay attention to their own health be your own advocate fight for your own life," said Charlene Farrington with the museum.

Lillard said you should speak up when it comes to your health.

"Nobody knows you like you and nobody will fight for you like you."