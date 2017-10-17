Annual Showcase of Schools underway - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Annual Showcase of Schools underway

The Palm Beach County School District is holding its annual 'Showcase of Schools,' highlighting more than 300 programs available to students. But it's also an opportunity to help the less fortunate during the holiday season. 

The event is taking place Tuesday, October 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. It will feature Choice and Career Academy programs available throughout the school district of Palm Beach County. 

The Bill Brooks Food for Families is also kicking off during the event. WPTV is collecting non-perishable food for those in need. 

If you missed the event, you can drop off the non-perishable food at any Seacoast Bank locations in your area through November 20.

 

 

 

