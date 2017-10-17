Annual Showcase of Schools underway

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

The Palm Beach County School District is holding its annual 'Showcase of Schools,' highlighting more than 300 programs available to students. But it's also an opportunity to help the less fortunate during the holiday season.

The event is taking place Tuesday, October 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the South Florida Fairgrounds. It will feature Choice and Career Academy programs available throughout the school district of Palm Beach County.

The Bill Brooks Food for Families is also kicking off during the event. WPTV is collecting non-perishable food for those in need.

If you missed the event, you can drop off the non-perishable food at any Seacoast Bank locations in your area through November 20.