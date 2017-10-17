SNAP benefits worth the wait for local family

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

The hardest part of the process for married couple, William and Streisand Feyos isn’t the traffic or the hours of waiting, it’s finding a way to replace what they lost because of Irma.

“It helps because it’s going to keep food in our fridge for about a month or two,” William said in an interview.

They came out to John Prince Park Tuesday to fill a need, about $800 dollars’ worth of food that spoiled after the power was knocked out. They’re here to collect their disaster SNAP benefits, like thousands of others in South Florida.

It’s a story many of us can relate to.

“I’m going to show you the refrigerator, the deep freezer, what we lost, how much space and what this money is going to do our freezers. Fill it up!” William said, sitting in his car. We’re going to meet up at his Royal Palm Beach home.

RELATED: Florida Disaster SNAP benefits guide

William worked through the storm as a tow truck driver. Streisand a nurse.

“As you can see, we had to unplug it because we didn’t have the money to restock it, so we just unplugged so we didn’t raise up our electric,” he said from his home, showing us the empty freezer. “Definitely catch us up on our bills because now we’re going to be able to stock our freezer up again. And now we won’t have to worry about food, or where we’re going to eat the next night.”

They plan on restocking the freezer starting Wednesday with the money.

