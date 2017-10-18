Rivera head-on crash injures multiple people - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rivera head-on crash injures multiple people

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue responded to a head-on crash that sent several patients to local hospitals Wednesday morning. 

Fire Rescue said the wreck occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Garden Road near the intersection with Blue Heron Boulevard.

Police have not released the conditions of the victims or the cause of the wreck. 

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.