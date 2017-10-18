Long car lines on Day 2 at food sign up sites

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Juan Carlos Oquendo said there is no other water, so he'll take the chance. He said if he doesn't drink water, he's going to die.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Thousands of women respond to actress Alyssa Milano's call to tweet "me too" in order to raise awareness of sexual harassment and assault amid allegations of sexual misconduct by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

Women ID as assault, harassment victims with 'me too' tweets

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family in Scotland.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

South Florida residents are once again eager Wednesday to get inside John Prince Park for the second day of food relief assistance.

RELATED: Florida Disaster SNAP benefits guide | Family gets $800 for lost food

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is taking a different approach to the Food for Florida disaster assistance event at John Prince Park.

They are not allowing anyone to line up early until 7 a.m. At that time, people will only be allowed to wait in their cars, not on foot on the sidewalk.

Deputies have the entrance blocked off completely and are directing traffic.

It's creating backups along Congress Avenue between Lantana Road and Sixth Avenue South. People are waiting at gas stations or wherever they can.

This comes after Tuesday morning was filled with congested streets when thousands of people waited hours to sign up for food assistance.

At the Delray Beach site, pedestrians are being allowed Wednesday morning to line up on foot and by car.

The program is not for people who are not currently on food stamps but suffered some type of loss during Hurricane Irma.

On Tuesday, people walked away with EBT cards worth hundreds of dollars, but officials say pack your patience and prepare to wait hours.

Residents impacted by Irma can pre-register online to make the process much faster.

Those who visit any of the three sites can expect periodic closures throughout the day as sites became full. The sites will then reopen after crowds decrease.

The Florida Department of Children and Families said Tuesday that more than 2.2 million Floridians affected by Hurricane Irma received federal food assistance through the federal United States Department of Agriculture Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

DCF has processed more than 577,000 DSNAP applications that meet the federal requirements and more than $836 million in federal food assistance has been distributed between DSNAP and SNAP supplements across Florida.

The state said this will help more than six million Floridians through SNAP and DSNAP get back on their feet.

DCF said they have deployed more than 6,000 staff to assist in operations and administration of this federal program, including nearly 1,500 temporary workers, to Food for Florida sites to process applications at 48 sites across 39 counties.

In addition to Disaster SNAP, DCF applied for federal food assistance program waivers and provided: