Truck driver found dead at West Palm motel lot - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Truck driver found dead at West Palm motel lot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a truck driver has been found dead in the parking lot of a Palm Beach County motel after he was not heard from for several days.

West Palm Beach police Sgt. David Lefont tells The Palm Beach Post the 50-year-old apparently died as he slept in his truck. His body was discovered on Monday around 10 a.m.

Police had tracked the man's truck to a Days Inn on 45th Street after a trucking company told them he had not been heard from since Oct. 11. What caused his death is not known, but investigators do not suspect foul play.

Further details were not released.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.