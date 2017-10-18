Long lines form on Day 2 at food help sites

The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."

The woman told deputies she sat on her 9-year-old cousin as discipline "for being out of control."

325-pound woman charged with killing girl by sitting on her

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

South Florida residents are once again eager Wednesday to get inside John Prince Park for the second day of food relief assistance.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is taking a different approach to the Food for Florida disaster assistance event at John Prince Park.

They are not allowing anyone to line up early until 7 a.m. Currently people are now being allowed to wait in their cars, not on foot on the sidewalk.

Deputies have the entrance blocked off completely and are directing traffic.

It's creating backups along Congress Avenue between Lantana Road and Sixth Avenue South. People are waiting at gas stations or wherever they can.

This comes after Tuesday morning was filled with congested streets when thousands of people waited hours to sign up for food assistance.

At the Delray Beach site, pedestrians are being allowed Wednesday morning to line up on foot and by car. However, deputies cut off the car line after it reached a mile in length at Swinton Avenue.

The program is not for people who are not currently on food stamps but suffered some type of loss during Hurricane Irma.

On Tuesday, people walked away with EBT cards worth hundreds of dollars, but officials say pack your patience and prepare to wait hours.

Residents impacted by Irma can pre-register online to make the process much faster.

Those who visit any of the three sites can expect periodic closures throughout the day as sites became full. The sites will then reopen after crowds decrease.

More Than 2 Million Receive Federal Food Assistance

The Florida Department of Children and Families said Tuesday that more than 2.2 million Floridians affected by Hurricane Irma received federal food assistance through the federal United States Department of Agriculture Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

DCF has processed more than 577,000 DSNAP applications that meet the federal requirements and more than $836 million in federal food assistance has been distributed between DSNAP and SNAP supplements across Florida.

The state said this will help more than six million Floridians through SNAP and DSNAP get back on their feet.

DCF said they have deployed more than 6,000 staff to assist in operations and administration of this federal program, including nearly 1,500 temporary workers, to Food for Florida sites to process applications at 48 sites across 39 counties.

In addition to Disaster SNAP, DCF applied for federal food assistance program waivers and provided: