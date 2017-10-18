Bridge partially collapses in North Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bridge partially collapses in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - A partial bridge collapse on U.S. 1 Wednesday morning in North Palm Beach spanning the Earman River has closed southbound lanes.

Pictures show a railing and a portion of the bridge, which has an average daily traffic of 26,500 vehicles, was completely gone. 

A sidewalk and an approximately 20-foot chunk of concrete wall was resting under the U.S. 1 bridge.  The chunk was causing waves and boats were advised not to pass through the bridge. 

Pedestrian traffic on the east side of U.S. 1 is also closed.

Northbound lanes of the bridge remain open. 

It's unclear what caused the collapse. 

State records show the bridge was built in 1956 and reconstructed in 2003.

It was last inspected on Nov. 4, 2015 with a sufficiently rating of 75.8, giving it a "functionally obsolete" status.

