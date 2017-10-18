Bridge partially collapses in North Palm Beach

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. - A partial bridge collapse on U.S. 1 Wednesday morning in North Palm Beach spanning the Earman River has closed southbound lanes.

Pictures show a railing and a portion of the bridge, which has an average daily traffic of 26,500 vehicles, was completely gone.

A sidewalk and an approximately 20-foot chunk of concrete wall was resting under the U.S. 1 bridge. The chunk was causing waves and boats were advised not to pass through the bridge.

Pedestrian traffic on the east side of U.S. 1 is also closed.

Northbound lanes of the bridge remain open.

It's unclear what caused the collapse.

State records show the bridge was built in 1956 and reconstructed in 2003.

It was last inspected on Nov. 4, 2015 with a sufficiently rating of 75.8, giving it a "functionally obsolete" status.

VIDEO of the partial bridge collapse. Sidewalk and wall are down below in the water. @WPTV @wptvtraffic pic.twitter.com/IFap7qz9VC — EricP_WPTV (@PhotogEricP) October 18, 2017

