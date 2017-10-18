Pet of the Week Magoo

Meet our Peggy's Picks of the Week Jordan and Josie. Jordan and Josie are 11 month old male and female domestic shorthair's who are up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Magoo. Magoo is a 5-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Magoo:

Hi. My name is Magoo. You can leave out "Mr." part though, that’s all a little too formal for me. No black tie events for this guy, nope, I’m just a regular ol’ jeans and t-shirt kinda guy…well, if I wore clothes that is. But you get my point. I’m just a friendly fella who’s happy to see everyone and make new friends. I'm a looker, a lover and yes, I'll admit it - a snacker. I love, love, love my treats. But nothing will come in between my love for you. After all, you are the keeper of the treats and without you there are no treats, so my love for you will be endless! And I’m sure there will be lots of other good things about you too. Oh BTW, check it out - I've got the "Fastest Tail In The South!" Show me a beloved treat and watch it go! So how about it, can I be your silly Magoo?

