Day 2 at food help sites bring more crowds

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

South Florida residents are once again eager Wednesday to get inside John Prince Park and Lake Ida Park for the second day of food relief assistance.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is taking a different approach to the Food for Florida disaster assistance event at John Prince Park to alleviate congestion.

This comes after Tuesday morning was filled with congested streets when thousands of people waited hours to sign up for food assistance.

On Wednesday, deputies did not allow people to line up in their cars until 6 a.m. When the park opened at 7 a.m., they were allowed to drive into the park. At this site, people are not allowed to walk in and have to be inside a vehicle.

DELRAY BEACH SITE BUSY AGAIN

Another site seeing a lot of traffic for disaster assistance is Lake Ida Park in Delray Beach. Lines started forming as early as 8 p.m. Tuesday.

At this site, people can walk or drive to sign up and receive help if they were impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Officials with the Department of Children and Families say things ran smoother Wednesday where both foot traffic and cars were allowed inside.

To accommodate the crowds, extra staff was brought in to guide people and help those with special needs. Georgiann Fell of Pompano Beach drove from Broward County to apply for assistance. She was pleased with the way things were being handled.

"They’ve been really nice to us and I appreciate it, I really do, because I was at my wits end," Fell said.

Fell's refrigerator broke after Hurricane Irma and she says she lost all the food she had.

"I buy meat in bulk, and then I break it down for the days we’re going to need it and I lost everything."

Even though people with last names that start G-J were asked to come Wednesday, DCF says they are not turning people away.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The program is not for people who are not currently on food stamps but suffered some type of loss during Hurricane Irma.

On Tuesday, people walked away with EBT cards worth hundreds of dollars, but officials say pack your patience and prepare to wait hours.

Residents impacted by Irma can pre-register online to make the process much faster.

Those who visit any of the three sites can expect periodic closures throughout the day as sites became full. The sites will then reopen after crowds decrease.

More Than 2 Million Receive Federal Food Assistance

The Florida Department of Children and Families said Tuesday that more than 2.2 million Floridians affected by Hurricane Irma received federal food assistance through the federal United States Department of Agriculture Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

DCF has processed more than 577,000 DSNAP applications that meet the federal requirements and more than $836 million in federal food assistance has been distributed between DSNAP and SNAP supplements across Florida.

The state said this will help more than six million Floridians through SNAP and DSNAP get back on their feet.

DCF said they have deployed more than 6,000 staff to assist in operations and administration of this federal program, including nearly 1,500 temporary workers, to Food for Florida sites to process applications at 48 sites across 39 counties.

In addition to Disaster SNAP, DCF applied for federal food assistance program waivers and provided: