Corey Jones' family reflects on pain, progress - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Corey Jones' family reflects on pain, progress

As they gaze at the area he would make beautiful music every Sunday, Corey Jones aunt and uncle reflect on the anniversary they never wanted. 

“My heart hurts...it’s been a journey.” his Aunt Sheila Banks says. 

Two years ago today, Jones was shot and killed by former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja after his car broke down off of I-95.

Raja is on house arrest still awaiting trial next year. 

The shooting brought the conversation over police body cameras to the forefront. 

“Putting a little pressure on em,” says Corey’s Aunt Terry Banks. “Because we felt at that time that if they would’ve had body cameras, we would’ve had more information.”

That pressure from the family, local leaders and community activists kept the issue in the spotlight. 

2 years later, a number of departments in Palm Beach County have body cameras, including Palm Beach Gardens and most recently, Jupiter.

“We’re able to celebrate because now we see the progress,” Sheila Banks says. “We’re able to turn that pain into progress.”

That progress continues with the Anita Banks foundation, named after Jones’ mother. 

“We want to be that foundation that continues to help bridge that gap between police officers and citizens,” Sheila Banks says. 

Terry Jones says it’s a legacy they say Jones would be proud of. 

“He would probably be crying right now to know that his family loved him this much, and his community loved him this much.” 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.