Corey Jones' family reflects on pain, progress

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

As they gaze at the area he would make beautiful music every Sunday, Corey Jones aunt and uncle reflect on the anniversary they never wanted.

“My heart hurts...it’s been a journey.” his Aunt Sheila Banks says.

Two years ago today, Jones was shot and killed by former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja after his car broke down off of I-95.

Raja is on house arrest still awaiting trial next year.

The shooting brought the conversation over police body cameras to the forefront.

“Putting a little pressure on em,” says Corey’s Aunt Terry Banks. “Because we felt at that time that if they would’ve had body cameras, we would’ve had more information.”

That pressure from the family, local leaders and community activists kept the issue in the spotlight.

2 years later, a number of departments in Palm Beach County have body cameras, including Palm Beach Gardens and most recently, Jupiter.

“We’re able to celebrate because now we see the progress,” Sheila Banks says. “We’re able to turn that pain into progress.”

That progress continues with the Anita Banks foundation, named after Jones’ mother.

“We want to be that foundation that continues to help bridge that gap between police officers and citizens,” Sheila Banks says.

Terry Jones says it’s a legacy they say Jones would be proud of.

“He would probably be crying right now to know that his family loved him this much, and his community loved him this much.”