Study shows gators eat sharks - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Study shows gators eat sharks

Are sharks becoming a common snack for American alligators?

Researchers say yes.

There are pictures taken in Sanibel, Florida, to prove it.

Kenan Harkin with Camp Kenan, a gator expert, says it's not uncommon for sharks and stingrays to make their way into freshwater bodies.

"Sure they're up in Loxahatchee as long as they can get up from the Intracoastal," said Harkin.

He says there's a specific kind of shark making its way into gator territory.

"Bullsharks do tolerate freshwater, can get into rivers, and freshwater river. Alligators will sometimes rarely wander into brackish water, they cannot stay for long," said Harkin.

Gators have been spotted eating sharks in Georgia and Florida.

