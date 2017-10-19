Search for missing swimmer near Boynton Inlet - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Search for missing swimmer near Boynton Inlet

There is a heavy presence of law enforcement and first responders at Ocean Inlet Park after a report of missing swimmer early Thursday morning. 

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 2:49 a.m crews arrived at the 6900 block of Ocean Blvd. in response to the incident.

Crews said bystanders told them that a person had been in the water and had gone missing.

Fire rescue and law enforcement searched the area and were unable to locate a swimmer.

At 4 a.m., the incident has been turned over to law enforcement.

