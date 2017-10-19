Search for missing swimmer near Boynton Inlet

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

There is a heavy presence of law enforcement and first responders at Ocean Inlet Park after a report of missing swimmer early Thursday morning.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 2:49 a.m crews arrived at the 6900 block of Ocean Blvd. in response to the incident.

Crews said bystanders told them that a person had been in the water and had gone missing.

Fire rescue and law enforcement searched the area and were unable to locate a swimmer.

At 4 a.m., the incident has been turned over to law enforcement.

