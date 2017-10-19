FL inmate pleads guilty to threats to kill Trump

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A federal prison inmate in Florida who previously received five years for threatening to kill then-President Barack Obama and others has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill President Donald Trump.

Court records show 42-year-old Richard Jeremy Ware pleaded guilty Wednesday to making threats against the president. He faces up to five more years in federal prison.

Guards at a federal prison in central Florida say they intercepted the threatening letter Ware had tried to send out this past March. Ware was nearing the end of his sentence and confirmed the letter was his.

In November 2011, court records show Ware mailed a letter threatening to kill Obama, then-first lady Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and George Bush. Ware also threatened to sexually assault the Obamas’ two daughters.