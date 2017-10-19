88-Year-old man missing in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

88-Year-old man missing in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police released a statement overnight that an 88-year-old diabetic man with dementia is missing.

The missing person, Rufus Washington Jr., was last seen Wednesday night at about 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Mangonia Circle. 

Washington is 5 feet 8 inches and 180 pounds with black, thinning hair and wears glasses. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and an unknown color shirt. 

If located, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.