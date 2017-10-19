FL man set to plead guilty to mosque threats

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

MIAMI (AP) — Court records show a Florida man is scheduled to plead guilty to recording threatening phone messages at a mosque.

A Miami federal judge set a change-of-plea hearing Thursday for 35-year-old Gerald Sloane Wallace, who was indicted by a grand jury in June on a charge of making an interstate communication that threatened injury. Wallace previously pleaded not guilty.

The indictment says Wallace phoned the Miami Gardens mosque in February and left a message using profanity against Islam, the prophet Muhammad and the Quran. He also allegedly threatened to "go down to your center" and shoot people.

Prosecutors say Wallace claimed to have threatened other Florida mosques.

The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Wallace's attorney did not immediately respond to an email about the plea Wednesday.