FL man set to plead guilty to mosque threats

MIAMI (AP) — Court records show a Florida man is scheduled to plead guilty to recording threatening phone messages at a mosque.

A Miami federal judge set a change-of-plea hearing Thursday for 35-year-old Gerald Sloane Wallace, who was indicted by a grand jury in June on a charge of making an interstate communication that threatened injury. Wallace previously pleaded not guilty.

The indictment says Wallace phoned the Miami Gardens mosque in February and left a message using profanity against Islam, the prophet Muhammad and the Quran. He also allegedly threatened to "go down to your center" and shoot people.

Prosecutors say Wallace claimed to have threatened other Florida mosques.

The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Wallace's attorney did not immediately respond to an email about the plea Wednesday.

