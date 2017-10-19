PB County to pay $3.6M after students molested

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- The Palm Beach County School District has agreed to pay almost $3.6 million to settle a case involving four third-graders who were sexually molested by their teacher in 2005.

Local news outlets report the settlement was reached Wednesday after the Palm Beach County School Board denounced the district's legal team for a suggesting in court filings that the girls were partly to blame for the incidents.

The families of the four students at Coral Sunset Elementary School filed complaints against teacher Blake Sinrod in 2005.

Sinrod pleaded guilty in 2006 to molesting two of the four girls. The four families then filed a joint civil suit.

Attorney Marc A. Wites who represented the girls says money won't erase the memory of what happened.