Bathtub Beach closed until further notice - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bathtub Beach closed until further notice

Heading to Bathtub Beach in Martin County anytime soon? You might want to change your plans.

The county says the beach is closed until further notice. It is also unguarded.

The county says the beach and dunes fared well during recent storms but renourishment work will take place to strengthen and support the dunes.

The county has a Bathtub Beach webcam where you can view the progress.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.