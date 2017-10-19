Man, 88, missing in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man, 88, missing in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police are asking for help finding a missing 88-year-old man.

They say Rufus Washington was last seen Thursday night in his home on S Mangonia Circle.

Due to a medical condition, he's considered endangered.

Washington was wearing a white short sleeve polo shirt, blue jeans, and black dress shoes.

If you see him please contact West Palm Beach police at (561) 822-1900 and refer to case number 2017-19643. Or, call your local law enforcement agency.

 

 

 

