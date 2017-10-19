LEGOLAND® Florida Resort's Brick or Treat Returns! - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort's Brick or Treat Returns!

The Halloween party built for kids returns to LEGOLAND® Florida Resort, featuring a LEGO® lineup of spooky, kooky, brick-tacular activities and extended park hours. Brick or Treat presented by Shutterly is included with park admission - no extra ticket is required! 

The event includes trick-or-treating, themed-fireworks, LEGO build activities, meet and greet opportunities with LEGO® Vampyre, LEGO® Mummy and other spooky characters, new shows and more! 

Brick or Treat dates are October 21-22, 28-29, 31, 2017

Download the full event guide here.



LEGOLAND Florida Resort is located in Winter Haven, Florida, just 45 minutes from Orlando and Tampa. For more information, visit http://LEGOLAND.com/florida.

