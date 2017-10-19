Missing swimmer identified, search continues - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing swimmer identified, search continues

There is a heavy presence of law enforcement and first responders at Ocean Inlet Park after a report of missing swimmer early Thursday morning. 

The Coast Guard and family members identified the missing swimmer as 21-year-old Amantay Brown of Boynton Beach.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 2:49 a.m. crews arrived at the 6900 block of Ocean Blvd. in response to the incident.

Crews said bystanders told them that Brown had been in the water and had gone missing.

A friend of Brown said there was a group of four people at the beach. Two of them were in the water right before Brown was swept out to sea.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Brown and woman were swimming by the pump house  before he went missing.

Fire rescue, law enforcement and the Coast Guard have been unable to locate him despite search efforts for multiple hours.

At 4 a.m., the incident was turned over to law enforcement.

Brown was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.