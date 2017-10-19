Missing swimmer identified, search continues

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

There is a heavy presence of law enforcement and first responders at Ocean Inlet Park after a report of missing swimmer early Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard and family members identified the missing swimmer as 21-year-old Amantay Brown of Boynton Beach.

Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 2:49 a.m. crews arrived at the 6900 block of Ocean Blvd. in response to the incident.

Crews said bystanders told them that Brown had been in the water and had gone missing.

NEW: Family identifies missing Boynton Inlet swimmer as 21-year-old Amantay Brown of Boynton Beach. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/pmcu2VxFfk — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) October 19, 2017

A friend of Brown said there was a group of four people at the beach. Two of them were in the water right before Brown was swept out to sea.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Brown and woman were swimming by the pump house before he went missing.

Fire rescue, law enforcement and the Coast Guard have been unable to locate him despite search efforts for multiple hours.

At 4 a.m., the incident was turned over to law enforcement.

Brown was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.