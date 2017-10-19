VIDEO: FL officer grazed by suspected DUI driver - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

VIDEO: FL officer grazed by suspected DUI driver

(NBC) - A close call was caught on camera when a drunk driver barely missed a police officer in Central Florida.

Lakeland police officer Cory Suttle was in the middle of a DWI traffic stop early Sunday when a truck barreled by, clipping his elbow.

It turns out that driver was also drunk, according to police.

Suttle took off after the pickup, while another officer took over the first DWI stop.

Both drivers are charged with driving under the influence.

The truck driver also faces additional charges. 

Courtesy: NBC News Channel

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.