Armed man with press pass arrested in Gainesville prior to white nationalist Richard Spencer speech

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

A man with a press pass who was armed was detained and later arrested prior to a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer in Gainesville, Thursday.

A law enforcement official said the man was being detained for having a firearm on campus.

Arrested Man ID as Sean Brijmohan 28 YOA from Orlando FL. Arrested under FS790.115(2)(c)1 Carrying Firearm on School Property. pic.twitter.com/uY5B2EXtCU — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) October 19, 2017

The man, who did not give his name, said he has all the necessary permits and was hired by Fox News for armed security for station WFOX in Jacksonville.

'Florida State Statute 776 and 493 allow me to carry my firearm out in the course of my duties," he said.

The sheriff's office later identified him as 28-year-old Sean Brijmohan from Orlando.

As he was escorted by an Alachua County Sheriff's Office Deputy he was asked if the incident was a misunderstanding. "Obviously a misunderstanding," he said.

Brijmohan, who also had a knife confiscated from him, said he works for SAI Investigations.

The sheriff's office said Brijmohan was arrested on the charge of carrying firearm on school property.

