Armed man with press pass arrested in Gainesville prior to white nationalist Richard Spencer speech

A man with a press pass who was armed was detained and later arrested prior to a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer in Gainesville, Thursday.

A law enforcement official said the man was being detained for having a firearm on campus.

The man, who did not give his name, said he has all the necessary permits and was hired by Fox News for armed security for station WFOX in Jacksonville.

'Florida State Statute 776 and 493 allow me to carry my firearm out in the course of my duties," he said.

The sheriff's office later identified him as 28-year-old Sean Brijmohan from Orlando.

As he was escorted by an Alachua County Sheriff's Office Deputy he was asked if the incident was a misunderstanding. "Obviously a misunderstanding," he said.

Brijmohan, who also had a knife confiscated from him, said he works for SAI Investigations.

The sheriff's office said Brijmohan was arrested on the charge of carrying firearm on school property.  

