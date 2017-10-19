Man's body found in West Palm Beach canal identified - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man's body found in West Palm Beach canal identified

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The body of a man was found in a West Palm Beach canal Thursday, according to police.

They later identified him as Rufus Washington, 88, who was reported missing overnight.

Washington's body was discovered along the 1500 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Police said a pedestrian spotted the body. Officers do not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.