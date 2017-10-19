Man's body found in West Palm Beach canal identified

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

Suspect in Maryland office park shooting is apprehended

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The body of a man was found in a West Palm Beach canal Thursday, according to police.

They later identified him as Rufus Washington, 88, who was reported missing overnight.

Washington's body was discovered along the 1500 block of Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Police said a pedestrian spotted the body. Officers do not suspect foul play.

@WPBfire and @WestPalmPD on scene of a body found in a canal on PB Lakes Blvd. Road partially blocked off. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/tfFCZDnXiI — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaWPTV) October 19, 2017

