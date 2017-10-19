Person shot in Riviera Beach Thursday - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person shot in Riviera Beach Thursday

Riviera Beach Police say that one person was shot Thursday afternoon.

It happened at 1621 W 15th St.

The victim was transported as a trauma patient with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if the victim was a man or woman or what led up to the shooting.

 

