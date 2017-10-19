Lantana lifeguard bit by shark this week

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Since the start of September, we've reported on three different people getting bitten by sharks across our beaches.

Lifeguards say migrating bait fish are to blame for more sharks near the shore. Murky waters don't help, either.

In a twist of irony on Wednesday afternoon, a lifeguard himself became the victim of a shark bite while on duty at Lantana Municipal Beach.

With both bait fish season and tourism season underway, he wants to warn others to be on alert.

Carlos Iribam has a lot that keeps him busy.

"Right now, I'm a full-time firefighter for Brevard County," said Iribam, who is also a boat captain.

He works as a part-time lifeguard for beaches in Lantana and Boynton Beaches but right now he's on the mend.

"I'm very happy that I didn't lose my foot," he said.

While on duty Wednesday, Iribam says he was bitten by a 4 to 5-foot spinner shark just 20 feet offshore.

"I was out there swimming and then I got stung by a jellyfish, I was like 'Ahhh, I think I should go back in,'" he said. "Next thing you know, I felt a crushing pain on my foot."

Iribam was able to come to shore himself and receive assistance from his fellow lifeguards.

"I like to stay calm in these situations. I didn't want anybody on the beach to freak out," he said.

In pictures, you can see the deep bite mark traced over his foot. His heel and tendons are especially damaged.

This bite happened just a few miles away from where a surfer was bitten by a possible hammerhead shark in Lake Worth last month. That shark was also trailing bait fish.

Another man was also bitten in mid-September on Palm Beach. At the end of August, a three-year old was attacked by a shark at Bathtub Reef Beach in Martin County.

Iribam said swimmers and surfers need to keep an eye out for schools of fish before getting in the water. Lifeguards are trained to warn and protect beach-goers.

"If you don't mess with them, they won't mess with you. I felt like when he bit me, he nipped me and pulled. It just felt like a crushing pain and he just let go because he knew it wasn't a mullet," he said.

Iribam says he's not afraid of the water. He's ready to get out of the house and back to his lifeguard post.

"I'd still go into the water to this day. It's just an accident, it was nothing the shark did," he joked.

The mullet bait fish run will continue for the next few months.

Iribam said his doctor actually had to give him antibiotics because of the freshwater mixture in the ocean from Lake Okeechobee discharges, which is certainly something to keep in mind while swimming at the beaches this month.