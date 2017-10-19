PBSO deputy arrested for burglary, grand theft - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PBSO deputy arrested for burglary, grand theft

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and is charged with burglary and grand theft, according to PBSO.

Details of deputy Sheriff Jason Cooke’s arrest are not immediately available. A PBSO spokesperson confirmed the arrest occurred recently.

PBSO Statement: “The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and never forgets about its duty to preserve the public’s trust.  Unfortunately sometimes an employee makes a bad decision which leads to misconduct.  This misconduct was reported, investigated and subsequently determined to be criminal in nature, resulting in the charges.  
 
The Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant to ensure that our efforts are professional and meet the high standards that the public has come to expect.”
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.