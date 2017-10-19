PBSO deputy arrested for burglary, grand theft

Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:40:47 GMT
Wednesday, October 18 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-10-18 11:49:37 GMT
A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested and is charged with burglary and grand theft, according to PBSO.
Details of deputy Sheriff Jason Cooke’s arrest are not immediately available. A PBSO spokesperson confirmed the arrest occurred recently.
PBSO Statement: “The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and never forgets about its duty to preserve the public’s trust. Unfortunately sometimes an employee makes a bad decision which leads to misconduct. This misconduct was reported, investigated and subsequently determined to be criminal in nature, resulting in the charges.
The Sheriff’s Office will remain vigilant to ensure that our efforts are professional and meet the high standards that the public has come to expect.”