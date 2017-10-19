Questions remain after city manager is fired

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

On September 20th, Riviera Beach council voted 3-2 to fire City Manager Jonathan Evans “for cause”.

“I’m prepared to make a motion, to relinquish and fire the city manager, at this time, for cause for misfeasance,” Councilman Terence Davis said on September 20.

Fast forward to Wednesday night and suddenly Davis voted to spend $65,000 in taxpayer money to pay Evans, as if council fired him “without cause”.

Several city officials said they have either requested or retained outside legal council, after City Attorney Andrew DeGraffenreidt asked them to take the vote to say that they fired Evans “without cause”.

Davis said on September 20 he had proof but wouldn’t go into details.

“So, I will not give the specifics on what was done,” Davis said on September 20. “But there was a series of things that were done that really put this city in a bad position. And we have the documentation and information to also support that information.”

But Davis never said what those reasons were.

DeGraffenreidt sent a memo to city staff shortly after Evans was fired.

“He asked to pay Mr. Evans as if he was fired without cause,” Finance Director Randy Sherman said on Wednesday. “But the record clearly was for cause.”



Evans’ payout for cause would be $14,000. If he was fired without cause it would be $83,000.

Sherman consulted with Human Resources Director Bruce Davis.

RELATED: The firing of City Manager Jonathan Evans

“He agreed that the documentation supported that the motion was with cause,” Sherman said.

Because Sherman denied DeGraffenreidt’s request to pay out Evans as if he was fired without cause, the city attorney brought the motion before council.

Chairwoman KaShamaba Miller-Anderson told DeGraffenreidt during the council meeting on Wednesday that she wants an outside attorney to weigh in.

“I felt that you were a little too close to what was going on,” Miller-Anderson said to DeGraffenreidt. “And I sometimes question your legal advice.”

She also said she feels like DeGraffenreidt had a personal agenda since he is friends with former City Manager Danny Jones.

“I feel like you’ve been overstepping and pushing an agenda because of a friend,” Miller-Anderson said to DeGraffenreidt.

Sherman said he, too, had requested outside legal advice.



“Let me put it this way, I have an attorney,” Sherman told council.

Evans attorney, Craig Lawson, said that simply changing the wording of Evans’ firing won’t change the fact that the council members accused him of misfeasance.

“My client continues to state that the allegations against him are completely false,” Lawson said.

Mayor Thomas Masters said he is refusing to sign the resolution to change the wording to “without cause”.

“Because that’s not what happened,” Masters said.