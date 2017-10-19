Man arrested following SWAT situation in WPB

Spike network is investigating reports of sexual harassment by the brother of disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. and aired on Spike.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Police and members of a SWAT team stormed a West Palm Beach home, Thursday, before arresting a 30-year-old man wanted for outstanding felony warrants involving weapons.

A call came into police at 4:30 p.m. for a welfare check on a pregnant, domestic battery victim.

According to police, they learned prior to arriving to the home on Valley Forge Road, the suspect and victim’s boyfriend, Craig Barnes, had active felony warrants. That gave them reason to establish a perimeter along with several Crisis Negotiators and SWAT members in case he refused to comply.

During surveillance, police said Barnes exited the home on Valley Forge Road and was detained without incident.

Neighbor Alisha McCarthy watched the situation unfold.

“I’m like holy cow what’s going on?” she said. “There’s like 15 guys running into the house!”

McCarthy watched behind yellow crime scene tape until she learned that the woman was ok and Barnes was arrested. She said no one wants to come home from work in fear.

“I had five people come up to me and tell me how scared they were to come out of their house,” said McCarthy. “And that’s pretty sad.”

Barnes was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail in connection with one count of domestic battery and two Broward County warrants.

