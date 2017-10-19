Man arrested following SWAT situation in WPB - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested following SWAT situation in WPB

Police and members of a SWAT team stormed a West Palm Beach home, Thursday, before arresting a 30-year-old man wanted for outstanding felony warrants involving weapons.

A call came into police at 4:30 p.m. for a welfare check on a pregnant, domestic battery victim.  

According to police, they learned prior to arriving to the home on Valley Forge Road, the suspect and victim’s boyfriend, Craig Barnes, had active felony warrants. That gave them reason to establish a perimeter along with several Crisis Negotiators and SWAT members in case he refused to comply.

During surveillance, police said Barnes exited the home on Valley Forge Road and was detained without incident.

Neighbor Alisha McCarthy watched the situation unfold.  

“I’m like holy cow what’s going on?” she said.  “There’s like 15 guys running into the house!”

McCarthy watched behind yellow crime scene tape until she learned that the woman was ok and Barnes was arrested. She said no one wants to come home from work in fear.

“I had five people come up to me and tell me how scared they were to come out of their house,” said McCarthy.  “And that’s pretty sad.”

Barnes was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail in connection with one count of domestic battery and two Broward County warrants.
 

