Spookyville opens Friday at Yesteryear Village

Spookyville, an old-fashioned Halloween for families and children 12 and under, opens Friday at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds.  

The annual event offers an array of safe trick or treats, kiddie rides, contests, games, and arts & crafts.

This is the 17th year for Spookyville at Yesteryear Village.

The cost to visit is $10 per person and includes rides and games. 

Times and dates for Spookyville are below: 

  • Oct. 20, 21 & 22

  • Oct. 27, 28 & 29

  • Oct. 31


Hours:

  • Fridays, 5 p.m. to  8 p.m. - Admission gates close at 7:30 p.m.

  • Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Admission gates close at 5:30 p.m.

  • Halloween 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Admission gates close at 7:30 p.m.

Learn more and buy tickets here. 

