Food assistance signups conclude Saturday in PBC

Time is running out for you to apply for emergency food assistance in Palm Beach County after Hurricane Irma. Special food cards will be given out at three locations in the county until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The message Friday morning is the same as earlier in the week -- be prepared to wait in long lines if you are taking part.

Cars were already lining up overnight, even though enters don't open until 7 a.m. Signs at the John Price Park location near Lake Worth say you can only drive to the location. There are no walk-ins allowed.

If you lost power during Hurricane Irma and most of the food in your fridge, you may qualify for the disaster food assistance program.

Each day the three sites, located in Lake Worth, Delray Beach and Belle Glade, are serving people with certain last names. Friday is for names P to Z.

Residents should pre-apply online and bring photo identification. The program is not first come first serve.

Other locations are open in Delray Beach and Belle Glade until 6 p.m. Saturday is make up day at all three locations.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The program is not for people who are not currently on food stamps but suffered some type of loss during Hurricane Irma.

On Tuesday, people walked away with EBT cards worth hundreds of dollars, but officials say pack your patience and prepare to wait hours.

Residents impacted by Irma can pre-register online to make the process much faster.

Those who visit any of the three sites can expect periodic closures throughout the day as sites became full. The sites will then reopen after crowds decrease.

PALM BEACH COUNTY SITES, DATES



* LAKE WORTH (10/17-10/21)

John Prince Memorial Park

4759 S Congress Ave

Lake Worth, FL 33461



10/17 – A - F

10/18 – G - J

10/19 – K - O

10/20 – P - Z

10/21 – Make-up Day



* DELRAY BEACH (10/17-10/21)



Lake Ida West Park

1455 Lake Ida Rd.

Delray Beach, FL 33444



10/17 – A - F

10/18 – G - J

10/19 – K - O

10/20 – P - Z

10/21 – Make-up Day



* BELLE GLADE (10/17-10/21)

Glades Pioneer Park

866 S.W. 16th St.

Belle Glade, FL 33430

10/17 – A - F

10/18 – G - J

10/19 – K - O

10/20 – P - Z

10/21 – Make-up Day