Body washes ashore in Ocean Ridge

Ocean Ridge police said Friday morning they are investigating a body that washed ashore near where a swimmer went missing early Thursday morning.
Amantay Brown, 21, went missing after swimming with friends at Ocean Inlet Park.
Law enforcement on Friday have not confirmed the body is Brown.
Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said at 2:49 a.m. crews arrived at the 6900 block of Ocean Blvd. in response to the incident.
Crews said bystanders told them that Brown had been in the water and had gone missing.
A friend of Brown said there was a group of four people at the beach. Two of them were in the water right before Brown was swept out to sea.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Brown and woman were swimming by the pump house before he went missing.
Fire rescue, law enforcement and the Coast Guard have been unable to locate him despite search efforts for multiple hours.
At 4 a.m., the incident was turned over to law enforcement.
Brown was last seen wearing blue shorts and no shirt.