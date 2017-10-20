Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian killed in cement truck crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's is investigating a deadly crash Friday morning involving a pedestrian and cement truck on Lake Worth Road in Greenacres. 

The location of the wreck, which occurred around 8 a.m., is near the Target store. 

PBSO said westbound Lake Worth Road is closed in front of the Target. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Investigators confirmed around 9 a.m. that the pedestrian died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Stay with WPTV.com for more details.

