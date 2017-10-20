Driver killed in Jupiter crash on Alternate A1A - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver killed in Jupiter crash on Alternate A1A

Jupiter police said one person was killed and another was critically hurt after a two-vehicle wreck Thursday night on Alternate A1A.

Sgt. Bradley Vince said in a written statement the crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on southbound Alternate A1A just south of Frederick Small Road.

One vehicle was traveling southbound on Alternate A1A in the middle lane. A second vehicle was traveling in the same lane, approaching from behind, rear-ended the first vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the first vehicle was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center via the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Trauma Hawk for critical injuries. 

Vince said the investigation is currently ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available. 

The name of person killed in the wreck has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.