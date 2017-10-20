Driver killed in Jupiter crash on Alternate A1A

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

Attorney to detail another rape allegation against Weinstein

Jupiter police said one person was killed and another was critically hurt after a two-vehicle wreck Thursday night on Alternate A1A.

Sgt. Bradley Vince said in a written statement the crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on southbound Alternate A1A just south of Frederick Small Road.

One vehicle was traveling southbound on Alternate A1A in the middle lane. A second vehicle was traveling in the same lane, approaching from behind, rear-ended the first vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the first vehicle was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center via the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Trauma Hawk for critical injuries.

Vince said the investigation is currently ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The name of person killed in the wreck has not been released.