2 Teens in court for MMA fighter's homicide

Two of the three teens accused of killing a West Boca Raton mixed martial arts fighter appeared before a judge Friday morning.

Family members for the suspects and the victim attended the hearing and at one point had to separate by deputies. 

Swinton and Church attended the Friday hearing.

The three suspects, Summer Church, 16, and 18-year-olds Jace Swinton and Roberto Ortiz were charged in September with first-degree murder.

Detectives said they killed Aaron Rajman, 25, during a home invasion on July 3.

State attorney Dave Aronberg has called it a targeted attacked

After her arrest, Summer Church's mother told WPTV her daughter was innocent and was forced into July 3 attack.

Rajman was a local MMA fighter known as the only orthodox Jewish fighter in the MMA community. 

All three suspects have pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, the judge set a status check hearing for all three suspects at the end of January.

