3 Arrested in shooting after Spencer's UF speech

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say three men were arrested after a shot was fired at a group of people following the
appearance of white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida. RELATED: Gallery of photos | Armed man arrested on UF campus | Spencer greeted by protests
The Gainesville Police Department said in a news release Friday that 28-year-old Tyler Tenbrink, 30-year-old William Fears and 28-year-old Colton Fears, all from Texas, were arrested on attempted homicide charges.
Police say the three were in a vehicle Thursday after Spencer's speech and began making Nazi salutes and shouting Hitler chants at a group of people at a bus stop.
Police say Tenbrink showed a handgun while the Fears brothers encouraged him to shoot.
He fired a single shot, police say, missing the group and striking a nearby building.
Police say two of the three have connections to "extremist groups."
Associated Press 2017