Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Studio 6 Corporate is now looking to resolve a situation involving extended stay guests being told the hotel is overbooked at the West Palm Beach location.

Some hotel guests, including a family with teenage children were told they had until Saturday to leave the hotel because the hotel was overbooked. Stacey Matarazzo said she's been staying at the hotel for four months and when she went to pay on Thursday she was told there were no more rooms available.

"Three other patrons who stay here had the same issue," she said.

Matarazzo sent her teenage kids to school today not knowing if they would have a place to lay their heads down at night.

"We're struggling to make sure a roof is over their head," she said.

Matarazzo said staff told her the hotel was overbooked. She was not the only guest told to go. One man who did not want to go on camera for fear of being told he had to leave sooner said he's been staying at the hotel for over a year. He said he works in construction and was recently contracted for a hurricane relief project. He too has to be out by Saturday.

"All the other patrons here are scared now, they're really scared," said Matarazzo.

We went to the office to get some answers, but we were faced with hostility and confrontation from one employee. Studio 6 Corporate sent this statement, "We are disappointed to learn about the misconduct of one employee at the location in West Palm Beach. Studio 6 does not tolerate this type of disrespectful behavior and as a result, we are taking immediate measures to remediate the situation and prevent it from happening again. This behavior is contrary to our values and the organization sincerely apologizes."

A representative from Studio 6 Corporate said the Guest Relations department is looking into the situations with the guests at the West Palm Beach Hotel.