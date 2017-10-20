Lantana airport prepares for 'winter' season

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

Suspect in Maryland office park shooting is apprehended

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

TV Academy could boot Weinstein; new allegation revealed

The winter season is right around the corner.

That means President Trump is likely to call Mar-a-Lago his home quite often.

Those visits last season had a big impact on Lantana Airport which is less than 10 miles from Mar-a-Lago.

It's been open skies since that time.

Brad Layne with Island Tyme remembers the losses he suffered last Winter and Spring.

"Thousands," said Layne.

The airport is an economic engine bringing in $15 million annually.

In the past year some customers have left.

"People moving to Boca, North County," said Dave Johnson with Palm Beach Aircraft Services.

County leaders have been trying to get some accommodations.

"I imagine we will continue to have that dialogue because this is over the next 3 years," said Palm Beach County Mayor Paulette Burdick.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association is talking with the Secret Service as well.

In the meantime, business owners will have a plan this year no matter what.