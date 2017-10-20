Lantana airport prepares for 'winter' season

The winter season is right around the corner.
That means President Trump is likely to call Mar-a-Lago his home quite often.
Those visits last season had a big impact on Lantana Airport which is less than 10 miles from Mar-a-Lago.
It's been open skies since that time.
Brad Layne with Island Tyme remembers the losses he suffered last Winter and Spring.
"Thousands," said Layne.
The airport is an economic engine bringing in $15 million annually.
In the past year some customers have left.
"People moving to Boca, North County," said Dave Johnson with Palm Beach Aircraft Services.
County leaders have been trying to get some accommodations.
"I imagine we will continue to have that dialogue because this is over the next 3 years," said Palm Beach County Mayor Paulette Burdick.
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association is talking with the Secret Service as well.
In the meantime, business owners will have a plan this year no matter what.Scripps Only Content 2017