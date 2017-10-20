JFK bunker on Peanut Island to close on Sunday

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

A cultural icon in Palm Beach County is shutting its doors indefinitely.

The John F. Kennedy bunker used by the president during the Cold War, will close to the public on Sunday as a battle continues on who will run the historic landmark.

It's rich with history but soon to be put on pause.

"It could be one of the tourism meccas in South Florida," said Manuel Almira, director of the Port of Palm Beach.

WPTV got one last tour of the John F. Kennedy bunker on Peanut Island before it closes to the public on Sunday.

"This is actually where he would have run the free world from," said Anthony Miller, who runs the Maritime Museum and bunker on the island through his company, Maritime Business. "It's a great piece of history, so we hope it continues that way in the future."

The Port of Palm Beach was in a longtime lease with Maritime Business, which runs the Kennedy Bunker, boathouse and Coast Guard building.

After years of disagreements and concerns over the current condition of the property, the lease is not being renewed when it expires October 31.

"It doesn't help anyone to have it closed indefinitely, there is a great sense of urgency to try and reopen it but we cannot reopen it until we know exactly what needs to be done and fix it," said Almira.

Almira hopes to partner with the county on a new lease.

"They own the other two thirds of the island. We own the southern one third, it compliments the entire destination," he said.

But that can’t happen until a safety assessment of the area is done by the county.

"They know where they code violations have been so it's an issue of how we're going to get everything back up in code," said Almira.

Luckily, everything you see inside the bunker will be preserved. Miller plans to open a special exhibit at the Palm Beach Maritime Museum in Currie Park with the help of the Kennedy family.

He even brought in special camera operators to capture video images of the bunker as it stands now to be implemented into a new virtual reality exhibit at the museum.

"I'm looking forward to being able to have some exhibits in Currie Park where it's a little easier for people to come and visit. You don't have to get a boat and go over there," he said.

The Port commission says they’re also willing to invest even more money into the museum. They've already spent $20,000 on a feasibility study.

"So that gives you an indication how much we're willing to participate, and again, having this facility open to the public as fast as we possibly can," said Almira.

It's unknown how long the bunker and surrounding facilities will be closed.

The bunker museum is open Saturday and Sunday until 4 p.m. No reservations are required.

The ferry from Riviera Beach takes off every 20 minutes.

Click here for information on ticket prices and boat transportation to the island.