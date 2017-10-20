West Palm Beach shootings leave one dead

Police are investigating two shootings Friday night in West Palm Beach.
One person is dead and three others are hurt after two shootings, on Sapodilla Avenue, police say.
The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Sapodilla Ave. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The second occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd and Sapodilla Avenue. One person was hurt and another was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Palm Beach police.
Investigators don't know if the shootings are connected. All the victims are men.
Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.