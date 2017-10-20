West Palm Beach shootings leave one dead

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

Police are investigating two shootings Friday night in West Palm Beach.

One person is dead and three others are hurt after two shootings, on Sapodilla Avenue, police say.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Sapodilla Ave. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The second occurred around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd and Sapodilla Avenue. One person was hurt and another was pronounced dead at the scene, according to West Palm Beach police.

Investigators don't know if the shootings are connected. All the victims are men.

Anyone with information about these crimes is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.