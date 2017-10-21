Several victims struck by BBs in Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Several victims struck by BBs in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Boca Raton police say they've received three reports since Thursday of incidents where someone randomly shot a BB gun at people in east Boca Raton.

According to police, several victims have been struck by BBs as they were eating outdoors, walking or waiting at a bus stop.

Detectives believe all three cases are linked to a suspect white vehicle.  The vehicle may be a Dodge Charger with a plastic cover over the front passenger window.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201.

