Several victims struck by BBs in Boca Raton

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Boca Raton police say they've received three reports since Thursday of incidents where someone randomly shot a BB gun at people in east Boca Raton.

According to police, several victims have been struck by BBs as they were eating outdoors, walking or waiting at a bus stop.

Detectives believe all three cases are linked to a suspect white vehicle. The vehicle may be a Dodge Charger with a plastic cover over the front passenger window.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201.