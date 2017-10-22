4 Shot on suburban Philadelphia basketball court

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Trump: Lawmaker 'fabricated' account of his talk with widow

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say four people were shot and wounded when someone opened fire on a basketball court in suburban Philadelphia.

WPVI-TV reports the two male and two female victims were on a basketball court in Chester when possibly two suspects fired from a bridge. It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victims, who are in their teens and 20s, were taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition and their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Police say about 30 people were on the basketball court when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made.

