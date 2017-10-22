4 Shot on suburban Philadelphia basketball court - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

4 Shot on suburban Philadelphia basketball court

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Police say four people were shot and wounded when someone opened fire on a basketball court in suburban Philadelphia.

WPVI-TV reports the two male and two female victims were on a basketball court in Chester when possibly two suspects fired from a bridge. It happened around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victims, who are in their teens and 20s, were taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition and their injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Police say about 30 people were on the basketball court when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made.

Associated Press 2017

