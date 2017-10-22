Police: Boy, 3, shot by 6-year-old brother

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say a 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head by his 6-year-old brother.

Authorities say the younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his forehead just after 3 p.m. Saturday. The two boys were on the second floor of their north Philadelphia home when the shooting happened.

The injured boy was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators tell WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that they believe a 12-year-old brother also was at home, but no adults.