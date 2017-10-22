Police: Boy, 3, shot by 6-year-old brother - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Boy, 3, shot by 6-year-old brother

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say a 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the head by his 6-year-old brother.

Authorities say the younger boy suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his forehead just after 3 p.m. Saturday. The two boys were on the second floor of their north Philadelphia home when the shooting happened.

The injured boy was taken to Temple University Hospital.

Investigators tell WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that they believe a 12-year-old brother also was at home, but no adults.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.