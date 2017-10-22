Man dies in head-on collision near West Palm

-
Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.
In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.
A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.
Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.
Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man died early Sunday in a suburban West Palm Beach crash that involved two vehicles.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says the driver of a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling west on Purdy Lane approaching Haverhill Road at 12:46 a.m.
The driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Haverhill Road and was crossing Purdy Lane on a green traffic signal.
The driver of the truck ran the red light and caused a front-end collision.
A passenger in the truck, 26-year-old Merlin Ariel Diaz Martinez, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
PBSO says charges are pending against the driver of the truck.Scripps Only Content 2017