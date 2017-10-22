Man dies in head-on collision near West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man dies in head-on collision near West Palm

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man died early Sunday in a suburban West Palm Beach crash that involved two vehicles.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says the driver of a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling west on Purdy Lane approaching Haverhill Road at 12:46 a.m.

The driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling south on Haverhill Road and was crossing Purdy Lane on a green traffic signal.

The driver of the truck ran the red light and caused a front-end collision.

A passenger in the truck, 26-year-old Merlin Ariel Diaz Martinez, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

PBSO says charges are pending against the driver of the truck.

