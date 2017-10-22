Man killed after driving mower into path of SUV

Trump has been criticized for not reaching out right away to relatives of the four killed in Niger.

Gold medal-winning gymnast McKayla Maroney says she was molested by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar from the time she was 13 to her retirement from the sport last year.

A sheriff's office in northeastern Maryland says it is on the scene of a shooting at an office park.

In a coordinated look at one of the universe's most violent acts, astronomers hit the gold mine of science and even figure out the cosmic origins of gold.

VERMILION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 87-year-old Ohio man has been killed after driving into the path of an SUV while cutting grass on a riding lawn mower.

The state Highway Patrol says Whitten Yates was pronounced dead at the scene Friday after being struck in front of his Vermilion Township home in northern Ohio's Erie County.

The patrol says Yates drove into the path of an SUV driven by a 62-year-old woman while making a turn on Risden Road. Yates was tossed from the mower after being struck.

The woman is a neighbor of Yates, and was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. The patrol says alcohol doesn't appear to be a factor in the accident.