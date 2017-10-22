Judge: School not at fault for student's injury

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

POULTNEY, Vt. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Vermont college won't have to pay damages to a student who was seriously hurt when he fell from a fourth-floor window after drinking wine that contained LSD.

The Rutland Herald reports that the suit accused Green Mountain College in Poultney of failing to enforce its own rules. The judge said the school can't be found at fault for not protecting the student from his own voluntary actions.

The suit was filed earlier this year on behalf of Christian Pezzino, by his mother. Court records say he was permanently disabled by the 2014 fall.

Police say Pezzino ran down the hallway of a campus building and jumped through a glass window.

Lawyers for Pezzino and the college didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.