Man killed in Riviera Beach shooting

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.
Attorney to detail new rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein.More >>
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A man is dead after a shooting in Riviera Beach on Sunday afternoon.
Riviera Beach Police say a 23-year-old man and his girlfriend were getting into a car along West 28th Street.
According to police, the man's girlfriend was already in the car and the victim was in the process of entering the car when a man got out of a vehicle that was driving slowly down the street at the time and shot at them.
The man died at the scene and his girlfriend was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released details on the suspect vehicle.
There were witnesses to the shooting and they are cooperating with police.