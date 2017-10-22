Man killed in Riviera Beach shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man killed in Riviera Beach shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A man is dead after a shooting in Riviera Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Riviera Beach Police say a 23-year-old man and his girlfriend were getting into a car along West 28th Street.

According to police, the man's girlfriend was already in the car and the victim was in the process of entering the car when a man got out of a vehicle that was driving slowly down the street at the time and shot at them.

The man died at the scene and his girlfriend was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released details on the suspect vehicle.

There were witnesses to the shooting and they are cooperating with police.

