Man killed in Riviera Beach shooting

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. -- A man is dead after a shooting in Riviera Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Riviera Beach Police say a 23-year-old man and his girlfriend were getting into a car along West 28th Street.

According to police, the man's girlfriend was already in the car and the victim was in the process of entering the car when a man got out of a vehicle that was driving slowly down the street at the time and shot at them.

The man died at the scene and his girlfriend was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet released details on the suspect vehicle.

There were witnesses to the shooting and they are cooperating with police.