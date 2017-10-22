Officer fatally shot at domestic dispute call

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

GIRARD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer has been fatally shot while responding to a reported domestic disturbance in the northeastern part of the state.

Authorities say 31-year-old Girard police officer Justin Leo was shot just after 10 p.m. Saturday as he and another officer stood at front door of a home where the suspect opened fire. Leo died during surgery at a Youngstown hospital.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, was killed by the second officer.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Leo was a five-year veteran of the department.

A radio call for an "officer down" included an officer telling a dispatcher there was a man with several firearms who had been drinking all day.

Neighbor Arron Wayland told WYTV-TV that he watched from a kitchen window across the street while the officers spoke with the suspect at the front door for several minutes. He said he heard a gunshot from inside the house and then watched as the other officer fired several rounds into the home. Wayland said he had never met the suspect.

Ohio Attorney General's Office spokeswoman Jill Del Greco, under which the state investigative bureau works, provided a few details when asked a series of questions Sunday. She declined to name the suspect, but said no one else was in the home at the time and that the man used a handgun to kill Leo.

Girard Mayor James Melfi told WFMJ-TV that Leo's parents were at the hospital when the officer died.

"Justin Leo was a young man I knew most of his life," Melfi said. "An absolute gentleman and someone who the city has been proud of since he had been here with us. Our communities, prayers and thoughts go out to Leo's family."

Girard is about 70 miles southeast of downtown Cleveland in Trumbull County.