Florida scientists studying age-related diseases

An autopsy revealed the newborn died of severe brain injury and showed multiple signs of abuse.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

The video of a 9-month-old baby hearing her mom's voice for the first time has gone viral.

Charly hears her mom for the first time. (Source: YouTube/Christy Keane)

VIDEO: Baby gets emotional hearing mom for the first time

The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Florida scientists are studying the genetic makeup of centenarians to develop new drugs that could delay or possibly even reverse age-related diseases.

Scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute and Albert Einstein College of Medicine will share a $9 million grant from the National Institute on Aging.

According to a statement from Scripps, a five-year study will focus on individual genetic differences that could contribute to new therapeutic approaches targeting the aging process itself.

Scripps researcher Paul Robbins says researchers will study "natural longevity mutants" — people who live to age 100 or older without suffering from diseases that trouble other people starting in middle age.

The number of U.S. residents over 65 is expected to double over the next 20 years, adding urgency to the search for new healthy aging strategies.